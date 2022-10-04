Rick Scott, the head of the Senate GOP's campaign arm, said Tuesday the party still supports Herschel Walker after a report alleged the Georgia candidate paid for a girlfriend's abortion in 2009.

Driving the news: “Herschel has denied these allegations and the NRSC and Republicans stand with him, and Georgians will stand with him too," Scott, who serves as chair of the National Republican Senate Committee, said in a statement.

Scott said Democrats "have cranked up the smear machine" on Walker because "they are on the verge of losing the Senate."

"When the Democrats are losing, as they are right now, they lie and cheat and smear their opponents," Scott said.

Details: The Daily Beast reported Monday that Walker paid for his former girlfriend's abortion. Walker denied the report, saying he planned to sue the Daily Beast for defamation on Tuesday morning, but has yet to do so.

Walker has said on the campaign trail that he opposes abortion with no exceptions for rape, incest, or the life of the mother.

Walker's son, Christian Walker, also accused his father of "lying" and "making a mockery" of his family Monday night in a series of tweets.

The big picture: Walker's race against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is viewed as one of GOP's best chances to pick up a Senate seat this November and win back control of the chamber.

Walker is backed by both Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details about the allegations and campaign.