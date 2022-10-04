Skip to main content
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Why Kim Kardashian got fined and Matt Damon didn't

Felix Salmon
Photo illustration of Kim Kardashian and Matt Damon side by side with only Damon backed by graphic lines
Photo illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios. Photos: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian was fined $1.26 million Monday for touting crypto schemes — even as much more high-profile pitches from the likes of Matt Damon and Larry David have gone unpunished. The seeming double standard is a function of a subtle yet crucial distinction in securities law.

Why it matters: Celebrity crypto endorsements drew millions of Americans into the crypto market at the beginning of this year, just before prices cratered.

  • The TV ads, which cost up to $6 million each, aired thousands of times and reached millions of viewers. Almost everybody who bought crypto at those levels ended up losing money.
  • A single post on Kardashian's Instagram page, by contrast, for a coin almost no one had heard of, might have caused losses for anybody who bought that coin after seeing the ad. But the number of such people — and the total aggregate losses — were tiny in comparison to the industrial-scale ad campaigns from the big crypto platforms.

What they're saying: Announcing the Kardashian settlement, SEC chair Gary Gensler attacked celebrity endorsements more generally:

"This case is a reminder that, when celebrities or influencers endorse investment opportunities, including crypto asset securities, it doesn’t mean that those investment products are right for all investors."

Between the lines: Gensler's bluster notwithstanding, legally speaking, it's fine for celebrities and influencers to endorse investment opportunities, including crypto investments. Where Kardashian crossed the line was when she endorsed a crypto asset security.

  • The height of the crypto advertising boom was the 2022 Super Bowl, where companies like FTX and Crypto.com spent untold millions touting their websites as a place to buy crypto — and, implicitly, to get rich doing so.
  • Kardashian's relatively low-budget 2021 Instagram post, by contrast — she was paid just $250,000 for it — touted an actual coin, EthereumMax, that the SEC has determined qualifies as a security. That brings it under SEC jurisdiction, which is much stricter than the FTC regulations governing most advertising.

How it works: If you're endorsing a company, the only rules that apply are the relatively lax ones from the FTC. If you're shilling a security, then disclosing that you were paid — as Kardashian did with an #AD hashtag — is not enough; you also need to disclose how much you were paid.

The bottom line: If you're going to tout crypto, tout a crypto company, not a coin.

Go deeper