CEOs are beginning to dust off their supply of pink slips after several years of nearly nonstop hiring, save for a few months early in the pandemic.

With about 9 in 10 expecting a recession in the next year, 51% are considering workforce reductions over the next six months, according to a new survey of 400 U.S. CEOs by consultancy KPMG.

Why it matters: Signs are adding up that the job market is cooling off — at least in certain pockets of the economy.

Job openings plummeted by more than 1 million from July to August, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday.

State of play: Areas where it seemed like the good times would never end — think the mortgage industry and tech — are likely to be hardest hit, KPMG CEO Paul Knopp tells Axios.

Layoffs in finance and insurance nearly doubled from 12,000 in July to 23,000 in August, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday.

Yes, but: The overall job market is not likely to fall off a cliff, Knopp says, as labor shortages continue to plague certain industries.