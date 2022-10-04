Cyber investors aren't worried about a recession — yet

Forecasts of a years-long economic downturn aren't stopping cybersecurity investment funds from pouring money into both early- and late-stage security startups — at least for now.

The big picture: As the country awaits a potential economic recession, venture capital deals have started to dry up and startup valuations have shrunk. Still, cyber venture capitalists tell Axios their firms are eager to invest.

Meanwhile, following two years of sky-high investment activity, some cybersecurity sector investing has slowed, with the number of early-stage deals decreasing 21% between the third quarter last year and the same period this year, according to PitchBook data shared with Axios.

State of play: Four venture capitalists tell Axios their firms are still interested in both early- and late-stage security startups. However, some are shifting to specific product types or asking different financing questions to better protect their investments.

Christopher Steed, chief investment officer and managing director at cyber investment fund Paladin Capital Group, tells Axios his firm is in "buy mode" for late-seed and Series A cyber startups. Paladin recently raised a $372 million fund.

Hank Thomas, CEO and co-founder of early-stage investment firm Strategic Cyber Ventures, says his firm is focusing more on cybersecurity companies that provide human-focused solutions, like training programs, as well as products for critical infrastructure companies.

Morgan Kyauk, a partner at NightDragon, which invests in late-stage companies, says his firm is asking more about what contingency plans their investments have for two years from now if the "financing environment hasn't changed."

Between the lines: Investors anticipate that market demand for new cybersecurity products will continue into a possible recession — justifying continued investor interest in cybersecurity.

More than half of cybersecurity professionals said in an ISACA survey earlier this year that they anticipate their companies' cyber budgets to increase in the next year.

The biggest cyber investment opportunities lie in cloud security, software-as-a-service and artificial intelligence tools, says Asheem Chandna, a general partner at Greylock Partners.

"I do think that despite the [cybersecurity] sector being overfunded, the sector is tremendously ripe for innovation and there are many, many new opportunities," Chandna says.

The intrigue: A forthcoming recession could inspire cybersecurity professionals to turn to entrepreneurship after facing layoffs, Steed says, sparking continued VC interest.

Thomas points to the example of bitcoin. The digital asset was born out of the 2008 economic recession and is now mentioned in "every fifth conversation" on business-focused TV networks, he says.

What's next: Investors still expect the bear market to catch up to the cybersecurity sector eventually and have been advising their companies accordingly.

Several investors advise cyber startups to put an emphasis on cutting costs, hiring less and getting as close to breaking even as possible.

Thomas says some of his consumer-facing companies are also starting to stockpile cash to ensure they have some on hand for future product launches.

