Inside Sam Bankman-Fried's flirtation with Elon Musk and Twitter

Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried backed off helping Elon Musk acquire Twitter, after a phone call with the Tesla and SpaceX founder, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The call, previously unreported, is a missing link to last week's court filing, in which Musk's text messages suggested that he had brushed off Bankman-Fried's interest.

What's in the court docs: In late March, Musk received texts from William MacAskill, an adviser to Bankman-Fried's philanthropic fund, encouraging Musk to meet with the FTX CEO. Soon, there were similar messages from Morgan Stanley tech banker Michael Grimes.

Bankman-Fried said investing between $1 billion and $3 billion would "be easy," and that be "could do" up to $8 billion without securing outside financing, MacAskill wrote in a message to Musk.

Grimes told Musk that Bankman-Fried had put $5 billion in writing, but verbally suggested an investment up to $10 billion.

Grimes added that the deal could be sealed with just a one-hour meeting, and that Bankman-Fried had offered to "do the engineering for social media blockchain integration," were Musk interested (he wasn't, per a thumbs-down reply).

What's not in the court docs: Bankman-Fried and Musk spoke via phone following the intros. Afterward, the crypto billionaire told Musk that he was no longer interested in participating on the Twitter deal.

The text messages disclosed in the court filing do not include any messages from Bankman-Fried to Musk in this time period. They do, however, include one from Musk to Bankman-Fried, asking: "Sorry, who is sending this message?"

It's unclear if Musk was truly confused, or if he was trying to shade Bankman-Fried for bailing on the investment.

Of note: Bankman-Fried holds a small stake in Twitter, a source with knowledge of the matter tells Lucinda.

He is said to have expressed interest in rolling those shares into the merger, although that was before Musk and Twitter began suing one another.

The bottom line: MacAskill's first message to Musk noted that Bankman-Fried "has for a while been potentially interested in purchasing [Twitter] and then making it better for the world."