Planned Parenthood announced plans on Monday to open its first mobile clinic to provide abortion services, launching a program in Illinois to expand its footprint near the state's borders with Missouri and Kentucky.

The big picture: Since the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June, 17 states have moved to ban or restrict the procedure.

Since the Dobbs decision, Planned Parenthood's Fairview Heights clinic in Illinois, located just 20 miles from the Illinois-Missouri border, has seen a 30% increase in abortion patients, the organization said.

The clinic has also seen a 340% increase in patients traveling from outside Illinois and Missouri.

The clinic typically received patients from Missouri as well as those traveling from the midwest and south, such as from Kentucky, Tennessee and Texas, a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood told Axios.

Driving the news: The mobile clinic will be outfitted in an RV and will serve patients along the Illinois border and provide the full slate of services usually provided by a brick-and-mortar Planned Parenthood, per a press release.

The mobile clinic will help Planned Parenthood reduce wait times and travel distances for patients as well as free up capacity at the Fairview Heights clinic.

The mobile clinic will have a waiting room, a lab and two exam rooms, and will provide medicated abortions up to 11 weeks gestation. It has plans to offer procedural abortions in the future.

The mobile clinic will begin seeing patients at the end of October or early November, the spokesperson told Axios.

Planned Parenthood has other mobile clinics in the past that have offered family planning services, this is the first to provide abortion services, the spokesperson added.

What they're saying: "One hundred days post-Roe we stand in defiance to say: we are not backing down," Yamelsie Rodriguez, president of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, said in the press release.