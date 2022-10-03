Burkina Faso coup underscores Russia's rise in West Africa

Burkina Faso’s second coup this year had a striking geopolitical dimension.

Driving the news: Capt. Ibrahim Traore grabbed power on Friday from fellow coup plotter Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Damiba, who he accused of failing to deal with Jihadist extremists. Much of the country is largely outside of the government’s control, and violence is getting worse.

Supporters of the coup attacked the French Embassy, accusing the French of harboring Damiba, which Paris denied.

Meanwhile, Traore’s backers also waved Russian flags and called for military support, per AP. Russian mercenaries are active in neighboring Mali, where they’ve been accused of human rights abuses.

France withdrew its last soldiers from Mali last month after a decade-long intervention, but still has a presence with Niger and has been competing with Russia for influence in its former colonies in West Africa.

What they’re saying: The new junta said Saturday that it wanted to move forward with “other partners,” without naming Russia.