27 mins ago - World

Blinken marks four years since Khashoggi murder

Ivana Saric
Antony Blinken
Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference at the State Department on Sept. 30. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Secretary of State Antony Blinken commemorated the fourth anniversary of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder on Sunday, saying it represented "an attack on freedom of expression everywhere."

Driving the news: U.S. intelligence concluded in 2021 that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) was responsible for Khashoggi's murder — an allegation Saudi officials deny.

What they're saying: "Jamal Khashoggi’s murder 4 years ago was also an attack on freedom of expression everywhere," Blinken tweeted.

  • "As we mourn Jamal, we'll continue to stand with and support human rights defenders, journalists, and others to protect fundamental freedoms worldwide," he added.
