Blinken marks four years since Khashoggi murder

Secretary of State Antony Blinken commemorated the fourth anniversary of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder on Sunday, saying it represented "an attack on freedom of expression everywhere."

Driving the news: U.S. intelligence concluded in 2021 that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) was responsible for Khashoggi's murder — an allegation Saudi officials deny.

What they're saying: "Jamal Khashoggi’s murder 4 years ago was also an attack on freedom of expression everywhere," Blinken tweeted.