Venezuela frees 7 Americans in prisoner swap

Venezuela and the U.S. conducted a rare prisoner swap Saturday, freeing seven Americans from the South American country in exchange for two relatives of Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro, the White House said.

Why it matters: This is the largest prisoner swap of President Biden's term so far, the Associated Press reports.

The exchange secures freedom for seven U.S. citizens whom Venezuela "wrongfully detained," Biden said in a statement on Saturday.

Details: The freed American prisoners include five employees of Citgo — Tomeu Vadell, Jose Luis Zambrano, Alirio Zambrano, Jorge Toledo and Jose Pereira.

Both Matthew Heath, a former U.S. Marine corporal, and Osman Khan, who was arrested earlier this year, were freed, too, AP reports.

"These individuals will soon be reunited with their families and back in the arms of their loved ones where they belong," Biden said in the statement.

The other side: Franqui Flores and his cousin Efrain Campo — nephews of Maduro's wife Cilia Flores — were granted clemency by Biden before being released, according to the AP.

The pair was arrested in Haiti back in 2015 and jailed in the U.S. on drug convictions.

The big picture: The Biden administration has faced tremendous pressure to bring home WNBA star Brittney Griner and American Paul Whelan from Russian detention.