Cheese recall begins after listeria outbreak infects 6 people

Six people have been infected by a Listeria outbreak across six different states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The big picture: Five of the infected people have been hospitalized, but there have been no deaths. State and local officials are still conducting interviews about what the infected people ate before they got sick.

What we know about the Listeria outbreak

Driving the news: Six people in New Jersey, California, Texas, Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts were infected by the outbreak as of Friday.

Five of the infected people have been hospitalized.

The ages of those infected ranges from 56 to 83 years old.

Zoom in: Four of the five infected people said they ate either brie or camembert cheese. They did not remember the brand's name.

One person said they ate Lidl Premium Brand Brie, which is manufactured by Old Europe Cheese.

What they're saying: “The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses,” the CDC said in a release. “This is because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Listeria.”

Listeria cheese recall begins

The latest: Old Europe Cheese, Inc. issued a voluntary recall of its brie and camembert cheeses as they have been connected to the outbreak, the Food and Drug Administration said.

Products with a best-by date of Dec. 14, 2022, are subject to the recall.

These products were available in at least a dozen retailers, including Albertsons, Whole Foods and Safeway.

Anyone who bought these products "are urged not to consume it and discard the product," according to the FDA.

Listeria outbreak symptoms

What to know: The FDA said listeria can cause fatal infections in children, as well as elderly people and those with weakened immune systems, the FDA said.

Listeria symptoms can include "high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea," the FDA said.