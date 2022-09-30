"Cheers" turns 40

"Cheers" on Friday toasted to its 40th anniversary.

Why it matters: The '80s comedy aired a total 275 episodes and ran for 11 seasons on NBC, winning 28 Emmy Awards in the process.

"Cheers" first premiered on Sept. 30, 1982 and had its last call more than a decade later, on May 20, 1993.

The legendary sitcom spent many of its episodes inside a Boston pub based on a real-world watering hole called Cheers on Beacon Hill.

"Cheers" helped launch the careers of actors Ted Danson, Woody Harrelson, Kirstie Alley and Kelsey Grammer.

The show's theme song — "Where Everybody Knows Your Name" by Portnoy — is as recognizable as the series itself.

What they're saying: "It was like going to camp -- a good one, not one you wanted to call home every day," actress Rhea Perlman told ABC News about working on the show.

"It just was a very comfortable, fun place to be," Perlman added. "We had great writers, we had a great cast and we had fun."

Don't forget that "Cheers" poured us another one with "Frasier," a spinoff series that saw Grammer taking on the lead role.