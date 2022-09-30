Biden admin slaps new sanctions on Russia after annexation

The Biden administration announced new sanctions on Russia for its purported annexation of regions of Ukraine.

Why it matters: The sanctions come in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin laying claim to four regions in Ukraine, which Russia only partially controls. The Kremlin helped stage referendums that most western governments labeled a "sham."

Driving the news: The new sanctions target hundreds of Russian government officials and their family members, Russian and Belarusian military officials and defense procurement networks, including international suppliers supporting Moscow's military effort.

"Russia is violating international law, trampling on the United Nations Charter, and showing its contempt for peaceful nations everywhere," President Biden said.

The details: A crucial target is Elvira Nabiullina, the head of the Central Bank of Russia, who has played a big role in helping to keep Russia's economy afloat in the face of Western sanctions.

The Department of Treasury sanctioned 14 international suppliers for supporting Russia's military supply chains, and 278 members of Russia’s legislature for enabling Russia's attempt at annexation.

The State Department is imposing visa restrictions on Russian national Ochur-Suge Mongush for torturing a Ukrainian prisoner of war.

It's also imposing visa restrictions on another 910 individuals, including members of the Russian military, Belarusian military officials and proxies acting in Russia-held portions of Ukraine.

The Department of Commerce is also adding 57 entities to the Entity List for violating U.S. export controls.

Between the lines: The Department of Commerce is warning that current U.S. export controls can be applied to entities in third countries trying to provide material support for Russia's military and industrial sectors.

What they're saying: "We will not stand by as Putin fraudulently attempts to annex parts of Ukraine," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.