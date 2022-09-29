Exclusive: Warren, other lawmakers ask FTC to block Amazon deal

A group of lawmakers led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is asking the Federal Trade Commission to reject Amazon's proposed acquisition of iRobot, per a letter shared first with Axios.

Driving the news: The FTC is conducting an extensive review of Amazon's bid for the robot-vacuum maker, per a securities filing, along with the same type of review of Amazon's planned acquisition of OneMedical.

Why it matters: FTC chair Lina Khan, who became famous for her antitrust writings on Amazon, must decide whether to challenge the e-commerce giant's purchases of smaller companies at a moment when the agency is already engaged in other high-profile suits against Amazon and Meta.

What they're saying: "I have serious concerns about the Amazon-iRobot deal — dominant companies like Amazon shouldn’t be allowed to just buy their way out of competing," Warren told Axios in a statement. "The FTC should oppose this proposed merger to protect competition, lower consumer prices, and rein in Amazon’s well-documented anticompetitive activities."

"Rather than compete in a fair marketplace on its own merits, Amazon is following a familiar anticompetitive playbook: leveraging its massive market share and access to capital to buy or suppress popular products," wrote Warren, along with representatives Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.), Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), Jesus G. "Chuy" Garcia (D-Ill.), Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Katie Porter (D-Calif.).

Read the whole letter here.