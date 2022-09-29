Black and Hispanic-owned venture capital and private equity firms have a particularly onerous time raising follow-on funds, according to new research from Harvard, Vanderbilt and the University of Michigan.

Why it matters: This trend exacerbates existing wealth disparities between racial groups.

Not only in terms of fees earned by fund managers, but also because Black and Hispanic-owned funds are more likely to invest in Black and Hispanic-owned businesses.

Findings: It's no secret that Black and Hispanic-0wned firms are a distinct minority in the VC/PE universe. In fact, it's something that some of the researchers had previously quantified via work backed by The Knight Foundation.

What's new is the discovery that sensitivity to past performance is stronger for such firms than for others, especially for underperforming funds.

Or, put another way, track records of Black and Hispanic-owned firms get less benefit of the doubt from limited partners, particularly on valuations of non-exited portfolio companies.

It's worth noting that the researchers found no evidence that Black and Hispanic-owned firms overstate carrying values more than do other firms. In fact: "The performance of investments by exited transactions by [Black and Hispanic-owned] firms is not distinguishable from that of other groups, while the reported valuations of unexited deals (where valuation manipulation would occur) are actually lower."

Black and Hispanic-owned firms also are less likely to raise the amount they're seeking for first-time funds, instead missing targets by between 19% and 25% more than the broader first-time fundraising market.

The only exception is during what the researchers call "periods of high racial awareness," like after the murder of George Floyd.

A big takeaway is implicit racial bias on the part of limited partners. It's not something the researchers are comfortable saying definitively, as it's more a qualitative than quantitative judgment, but Harvard's Josh Lerner does say that the data suggests "evidence of statistical discrimination."

Lerner adds that he and his colleagues utilized industry databases and SEC filings to determine ownership, typically using a 50% cutoff for firm founders and/or senior partners.

The bottom line: Pattern recognition is perverted when found in mirrors, rather than in portfolios.