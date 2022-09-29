The history of the silver screen was partly made by, and with, Latinos. A new book wants to make sure they get their due.

Why it matters: Latinos are deeply underrepresented in Hollywood and are often typecast as criminals or gangsters.

The book, “Viva Hollywood: The Legacy of Latin and Hispanic Artists in American Film,” by Luis I. Reyes, charts how those stereotypes started.

Published Sep. 13 by Running Press, a Hachette imprint, the book also details how some performers were able to break out of them, and how key Hispanics were to the development of film.

Details: Among the most compelling parts of Reyes’ book are the tidbits of Hispanic influence that have been lost to history, like that some of Marilyn Monroe’s most famous on-screen dresses were designed by a Hispanic costumer, Bill Travilla, and that it was a Mexican American sculptor behind the puppets used to make the original “King Kong” movie.

The casting director for several Charlie Chaplin classics, and the choreographer for Elvis in “Jailhouse Rock” and Gene Kelly in “An American in Paris,” were Hispanic.

Rita Hayworth, who was of Spanish descent, was born Margarita Cansino but changed her name — and hairline — at the behest of her studio.

Reyes also dispels reports that the Oscar statue is modeled after Mexican actor and director Emilio Fernández, saying his research shows it’s likely just a rumor spread by Fernández.

What he's saying: “I wanted to show that we've been involved in the Hollywood film industry since the beginning,” Reyes tells Axios Latino.