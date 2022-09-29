Circle's stablecoin gathers reinforcements after Binance delisting

Circle Internet Financial, the issuer behind the dollar-pegged USD Coin, is reinforcing its position as the stablecoin race heats up.

Driving the news: The second-largest stablecoin is getting a boost, per announcements made during Circle’s inaugural Converge22 conference, to make usdc available on Cosmos, a multi-chain ecosystem that has been looking to fill the hole that another, more dysfunctional stablecoin left behind.

Why it matters: In effect, Circle's usdc will assume the role in Cosmos vacated by ust when Do Kwon's Terra collapsed in May.

That stands to be helpful, given that ust's role in the the multi-chain ecosystem had helped it supplant MakerDAO's stablecoin, dai.

State of play: This will expand Circle's usdc universe to 14 blockchains, according to the company, but its Cosmos partnership could easily open up more venues.

Developers and users will be able to access usdc via Cosmos' Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol (IBC), which is also growing, with 49 chains activating it over the past 30 days.

What's next: Circle said it's going to start minting directly on the Cosmos Hub blockchain in early 2023.

It will also be available on Arbitrum, Near, Optimism and Polkadot by the end of 2022.

Zoom out: The Cosmos Hub wants to be the Internet of blockchains.

For now, it acts as a foundation for other blockchains to build into its inter-chain ecosystem, though a recently published whitepaper shows that could change.

Circle's Cosmos migration follows the blue-chip decentralized finance app dydx's own move to the multi-chain ecosystem in late June; dydx also happens to be the largest consumer of usdc.

Details: usdc lives natively on eight blockchains: Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, TRON, Algorand, Stellar, Flow, and Hedera.

The intrigue: Circle's latest expansion plan could be looked at as a counter move in the recent stablecoin war.

usdc lost market capitalization this month after Binance said it would delist it and auto-convert existing usdc held in customer accounts to its namesake busd. (That's set to take place today.)

The bottom line: While Binance is flexing its dominance as the world's biggest exchange, Circle appears to be flexing its ability to strike deals with strategic partners.