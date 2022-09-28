Watch: Axios Visionarios 2022

1 Big thing: On September 29, Axios and Noticias Telemundo are hosting the inaugural Axios Latino Visionarios event featuring interviews with Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (The View), Julie Chávez Rodríguez (White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs), Rep. María Elvira Salazar, Rep. Ruben Gallego and Miguel Garza (Siete Family Foods).

Why it matters: Latino representation across industries continues to grow and impact the economy and popular culture. At the same time, Latinos make up one of the most influential voting groups in the U.S. As the 2022 midterms approach, both political parties are vying to capture support from this pivotal and diverse population.

Register for the virtual event here. #Visionarios2022