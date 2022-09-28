U.S. to give Ukraine additional $1.1 billion in security aid

The U.S. will give Ukraine $1.1 billion in additional security aid as Russia's invasion of the country reaches the seven-month mark, the Department of Defense announced Wednesday.

Driving the news: The new aid package will go toward rock launchers, armored vehicles, radars, communications and surveillance systems, body armor and other field equipment, and funding for training, maintenance and sustainment, among other capabilities, according to the Defense Department.

Why it matters: The additional assistance underscores the U.S. commitment to continuing to support Ukraine over the long term and represents a multi-year investment to "build the enduring strength of Ukraine’s Armed Forces as it continues to defend Ukraine’s sovereignty and territory in the face of Russian aggression," the Defense Department said.

The big picture: The U.S. has committed about $16.9 billion in security assistance to Ukraine so far this year.

What they're saying: "We will not be deterred from supporting Ukraine, we will continue to stand with the Ukrainian people and provide them with the security assistance they need to defend themselves for as long as it takes," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday.