If you've ever swerved to avoid an obstacle on the highway, you'll understand why Aurora Innovation is teaching its self-driving trucks to be prepared for anything — including shredded tires or errant sofas.

Why it matters: Road debris is fairly common and can be dangerous, especially when vehicles are moving at highway speeds.

Nearly 37% of all deaths in road debris collisions result from the driver swerving to avoid hitting an object, according to a study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

What's happening: The latest beta version of Aurora's self-driving truck tech, called Aurora Driver, is trained to identify and steer clear of debris on the road to avoid swerving collisions at highway speeds.

It can also navigate construction zones with temporary lane markings and identify vulnerable road users, such as cyclists and motorcyclists.

The bottom line: Autonomous vehicles have to share the road with other cars, cyclists and pedestrians, but also things that shouldn't be there — like a piece of furniture that fell off the back of a truck.

What to watch: Aurora aims to launch fully driverless semi trucks by the end of 2024.