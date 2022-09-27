Payments shop Strike raises $80 million in Bitcoin maximalist flex

Strike, the mobile payments app that facilitates instant transactions via blockchain, has raised another $80 million in fundraising in a show of Bitcoin maximalist strength.

Why it matters: Strike is making the cumbersome digital asset "go" by using the Lightning Network, a layer 2 that enables faster and cheaper transactions — that its CEO Jack Mallers thinks could eventually make the crypto world more accessible to normal people.

Details: The Series B funding round was led by Ten31, a venture capital firm that only invests in bitcoin-native companies. (Thus named after the publication date of the Bitcoin whitepaper penned by the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto.)

Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Wyoming, as well as existing investors, participated.

Of note: Recall Mallers and Strike were instrumental in enabling El Salvador's Nayib Bukele bitcoin vision, though, it isn't exactly the best "crypto is working" example.

The big picture: Bitcoin's Lightning Network is being embraced by others including trading platform Robinhood and Jack Dorsey's Block, previously known as Square.

What they're saying: “We’re moving full speed ahead not just to integrate Strike’s revolutionary payments with leading merchants, but globally,” Mallers said in a statement, touting financial inclusion.

Strike expects to use the fresh capital to continue on its growth spurt, expand on existing partnerships and launch new ones, the company said.

Between the lines: Strike struck a deal with e-commerce juggernaut Shopify that same month, in a step that would allow more U.S. merchants and customers to transact using their app.

The firm also partnered with point-of-sale provider NCR and payments company Blackhawk to smooth the integration.

What others are saying: Strike could eventually rival even Visa, according to a Morgan Stanley report published in April.

Yes, but: The Lightning Network has its share of issues.

The bottom line: Payments is one of the few crypto categories still securing funding, in spite of the crypto winter and markets mayhem.