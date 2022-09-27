An image of the aftermath of DART's collision with Dimorphos, the target asteroid, captured by LICIACube. Photo: NASA/ITA

The Italian space agency on Tuesday released the first images of the immediate aftermath of NASA slamming a spacecraft into an asteroid in a first-of-its-kind experiment on Monday.

Why it matters: The undertaking — called the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) — marked the first time humans have changed the course of a celestial body and was a major milestone in NASA's planetary defense mission.

The technology tested in the DART mission could one day be used to redirect an asteroid on a collision course with Earth. Asteroid strikes are rare, but an impact from a large space rock could cause significant citywide or regional damage.

How it works: The goal of the crash was to change the orbit of a moonlet asteroid, called Dimorphos, around a larger space rock called Didymos. Neither poses an immediate threat to Earth.

The asteroid duo are roughly 6.8 million miles (11 million kilometers) away from Earth.

The big picture: Most of the photos were captured by the miniature satellite, LICIACube, which was equipped with two cameras and was deployed by DART several days before impact.

The small satellite, which was produced by the Italian Space Agency, flew past Dimorphos just minutes after the crash to collect the images.

Large streaks of Dimorphos' surface material, also called ejecta, can be seen in the images, as well as what appears to be a crater.

Before the collision, scientists estimated that DART's crash would excavate a crater on the asteroid and blast between 22,000 and 220,000 pounds (between 9,979 and 99,790 kilograms) of ejecta, into space.

What's next: It will take weeks of observing the asteroid duo to precisely determine how much the impact altered Dimorphos’ orbit around Didymos.

The Hubble Space Telescope, James Webb Space Telescope and other ground telescopes were also focused on the system to observe the collision, so more images of the aftermath may be released.

In photos:

DART's last image of Dimorphos before impact. NASA/Johns Hopkins APL

Another image of the aftermath showing unscathed Didymos next to a major plume of ejecta shrouding its moonlet, Dimorphos. Photo: NASA/ITA

A closer image of impacted Dimorphos next to Didymos. Photo: NASA/ITA

Streaks of ejecta from Dimorphos reflecting light from the Sun. Photo: NASA/ITA

An image of Dimorphos before impact captured by DART. NASA/Johns Hopkins APL

Go deeper: