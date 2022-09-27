Soon, hogs won't make much noise.

Driving the news: Harley-Davidson on Tuesday spun off its electric motorcycle division as a separate, publicly traded company.

LiveWire made its public debut in a SPAC deal with AEA-Bridges Impact Corp, known as ABIC, in a $1.8 billion merger aimed at funding its development of EV bikes.

The shares were trading down 2.8% to $8.75 shortly after 3pm.

The big picture: Harley, whose bikes are affectionately referred to by its fans as hogs, has been straining to reinvent itself for years, having struggled to sell traditional motorcycles to younger generations.

The company is hoping to take advantage of investors' enthusiasm for EVs as it retains a 74% stake in LiveWire.

What's next: Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz, who will serve as CEO of LiveWire for up to two years, told Axios on Tuesday that LiveWire will focus on "urban adventure" bikes.

LiveWire will "focus on those new segments that we think we can grow," he said — namely shorter-range rides like the 110-mile S2 Del Mar, which will be released in the spring.

Down the road, Harley will develop its own longer-range electric motorcycles with greater capacity to tour the country, Zeitz said.

The impact: Harley's goal is to be "carbon neutral" by 2050, though Zeitz acknowledged that the technology to transform Harley's "core" products into pure EVs will take longer.