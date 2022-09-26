U.S. gives Ukraine $457 million in civilian security aid

The U.S. will give Ukraine $457 million in aid to help support its law enforcement and criminal justice agencies throughout Russia's invasion of the country, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday.

Why it matters: Part of the new assistance will go toward the Ukrainian government's efforts to document, investigate and prosecute atrocities committed by Russian forces so far throughout the invasion.

What they're saying: "The United States stands side-by-side with the Ukrainian people and remains committed to supporting a democratic, independent, and sovereign Ukraine," Blinken said in a statement.

"Ukrainian law enforcement officers remain resilient, motivated, and determined to carry out their wide-ranging law enforcement missions and support for innocent civilians in towns and cities facing continuous Russian shelling," he added.

The big picture: A United Nations human rights commission said last week its initial investigation into the invasion has revealed evidence of war crimes, including executions, sexual and gender-based crimes and indiscriminate bombing of civilian targets, like residential buildings, schools and hospitals.

The U.S. has committed more than $645 million in civil assistance to Ukraine since December 2021, according to the Department of State.

