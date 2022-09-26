Skip to main content
U.S. gives Ukraine $457 million in civilian security aid

Jacob Knutson
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kyiv on Sept. 8.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kyiv on Sept. 8. Photo: Genya Savilov/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. will give Ukraine $457 million in aid to help support its law enforcement and criminal justice agencies throughout Russia's invasion of the country, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday.

Why it matters: Part of the new assistance will go toward the Ukrainian government's efforts to document, investigate and prosecute atrocities committed by Russian forces so far throughout the invasion.

What they're saying: "The United States stands side-by-side with the Ukrainian people and remains committed to supporting a democratic, independent, and sovereign Ukraine," Blinken said in a statement.

  • "Ukrainian law enforcement officers remain resilient, motivated, and determined to carry out their wide-ranging law enforcement missions and support for innocent civilians in towns and cities facing continuous Russian shelling," he added.

The big picture: A United Nations human rights commission said last week its initial investigation into the invasion has revealed evidence of war crimes, including executions, sexual and gender-based crimes and indiscriminate bombing of civilian targets, like residential buildings, schools and hospitals.

  • The U.S. has committed more than $645 million in civil assistance to Ukraine since December 2021, according to the Department of State.

