Women were more likely to overdose during COVID pandemic

Data: FAIR Health; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

While men were far likelier to be diagnosed with a substance use disorder during the pandemic, women were more likely to overdose, according to a new FAIR Health analysis provided to Axios.

Why it matters: The study of private insurance claims shows the rising burden of substance use across the U.S.

The percentage of patients with a substance use disorder diagnosis decreased from 3.5% of all patients in 2019 before the pandemic to 3.4% in 2021.

Yes, but: The number of patients with an overdose diagnosis increased 4.3%.