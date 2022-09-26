At least 13 killed and 21 wounded in Russian school shooting

At least 13 people were killed and another 21 injured after a gunman opened fire at a school in the city of Izhevsk, in central Russia, on Monday, AP reported, citing Russia’s Investigative Committee.

Driving the news: Among those killed were seven children, a security guard and two teachers, per the Washington Post.

The gunman was allegedly armed with two weapons at the time of the shooting and also killed himself.

14 children were among those injured.

The big picture: Russia's investigative committee identified the shooter as Artem Kazantsev, 34, a former student at the school and a local resident of Izhevsk, per the Post.

They noted that Kazantsev was wearing clothing at the time of the shooting that bore a red swastika, but did not elaborate on possible motives.

Izhevsk, in the Udmurtia region, is about 600 miles east of Moscow.

What they're saying: “President Putin deeply mourns deaths of people and children in the school, where a terrorist act took place,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, per AP.