2 hours ago - World
At least 13 killed and 21 wounded in Russian school shooting
At least 13 people were killed and another 21 injured after a gunman opened fire at a school in the city of Izhevsk, in central Russia, on Monday, AP reported, citing Russia’s Investigative Committee.
Driving the news: Among those killed were seven children, a security guard and two teachers, per the Washington Post.
- The gunman was allegedly armed with two weapons at the time of the shooting and also killed himself.
- 14 children were among those injured.
The big picture: Russia's investigative committee identified the shooter as Artem Kazantsev, 34, a former student at the school and a local resident of Izhevsk, per the Post.
- They noted that Kazantsev was wearing clothing at the time of the shooting that bore a red swastika, but did not elaborate on possible motives.
- Izhevsk, in the Udmurtia region, is about 600 miles east of Moscow.
What they're saying: “President Putin deeply mourns deaths of people and children in the school, where a terrorist act took place,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, per AP.