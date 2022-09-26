Skip to main content
2 hours ago - World

At least 13 killed and 21 wounded in Russian school shooting

Ivana Saric
Photo: Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

At least 13 people were killed and another 21 injured after a gunman opened fire at a school in the city of Izhevsk, in central Russia, on Monday, AP reported, citing Russia’s Investigative Committee.

Driving the news: Among those killed were seven children, a security guard and two teachers, per the Washington Post.

  • The gunman was allegedly armed with two weapons at the time of the shooting and also killed himself.
  • 14 children were among those injured.

The big picture: Russia's investigative committee identified the shooter as Artem Kazantsev, 34, a former student at the school and a local resident of Izhevsk, per the Post.

  • They noted that Kazantsev was wearing clothing at the time of the shooting that bore a red swastika, but did not elaborate on possible motives.
  • Izhevsk, in the Udmurtia region, is about 600 miles east of Moscow.

What they're saying: “President Putin deeply mourns deaths of people and children in the school, where a terrorist act took place,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, per AP.

