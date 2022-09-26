Data: Project 44; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

It's a good thing New York is the city that never sleeps — it's now handling more cargo volume from container ships than any other port in the country.

What's happening: The Port of New York and New Jersey processed more goods in August than either Los Angeles or Long Beach, the historic leaders given their convenience to ships coming from Asia.

NY/NJ handled 843,191 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in August, topping Long Beach's 806,940 and LA's 805,314, according to Project 44, which tracks supply chain data.

Between the lines: Trade "continues to move away from the West Coast with logistics managers worried about a labor strike or lockout," CNBC reported.