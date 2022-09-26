Canada announced Monday it will drop all of its COVID-19 pandemic travel and border restrictions starting Oct. 1.

Why it matters: The decision to drop the restrictions stemmed from the country's vaccination, hospitalization and death rates and the availability of vaccine boosters.

What they're saying: "Thanks largely to Canadians who have rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated, we have reached the point where we can safely lift the sanitary measures at the border," Jean-Yves Duclos, Canada's minister of health, said in a statement.

"However, we expect COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses will continue to circulate over the cold months, so I encourage everyone to stay up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccination, including booster doses and exercise individual public health measures," Duclos added.

Details: Starting Oct. 1, travelers will no longer be required to submit public health information through a government app or website, provide proof of vaccination, take pre- or on-arrival tests or quarantine or isolate.

People will also no longer have to wear masks on planes and trains, though they are "strongly recommended" to still wear one, the Canadian government said.

