Patrick Mahomes is "Mr. September"

Patrick Mahomes, still just 27, has already garnered a reputation for starting strong. In fact, the numbers suggest he's the greatest September QB the NFL has ever seen.

By the numbers, via ESPN: The Chiefs are 13-2 (.867) in September when Mahomes starts. The next best among QBs with at least 15 starts is Roger Staubach at 22-4 (.846).

Passing: His completion percentage (68.8%) is the best among QBs with at least 500 September attempts, and his 322.6 yards per game is 27.2 more than anyone else since at least 1970.

TD-INT: Mahomes has thrown 48 TDs in September compared to just three INTs, a truly absurd 16-1 ratio. The next best is Aaron Rodgers at 4.4-1.

QB Rating: His career QBR for the month (86.7) is the highest since the stat debuted in 2006, way ahead of second-place Peyton Manning (78.6).

What's next: Mahomes has 7 TD passes and zero INTs heading into Indianapolis this weekend, which will be his last September game of the season. Good luck, Colts.