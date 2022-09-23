A pair of influential senators have devised a plan to beef up the federal government’s approach to securing open-source software, or tools that developers create for free public consumption.

Driving the news: Senate Homeland Security Committee leaders Gary Peters (D-Mich.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) introduced a bill Thursday requiring CISA to develop a risk framework laying out how the federal government relies on open-source code.

The bill comes after researchers discovered a security vulnerability in popular open-source code Log4j in December, which CISA estimates affected millions of devices.

The Washington Post first reported on the bill before its introduction.

Between the lines: Since last year’s Log4j vulnerability, both the federal government and industry have been scrambling to figure out how to toughen open-source software.

Open-source developers often don’t have the time to constantly update and patch their creations against new vulnerabilities.

But companies rely heavily on these free resources when building out their own tools since they cover basics like logging tasks.

The Open Source Security Foundation rolled out a project to better secure at least 10,000 open-source projects, and the White House hosted a meeting in January with private- and public-sector partners to discuss the issue further.

Details: Peters and Portman’s Securing Open Source Software Act would require CISA and other federal offices to tackle the issue in a few ways:

CISA would need to develop a risk framework within a year for federal government uses of open-source software.

CISA would also have to hire a set of open-source security developers to better defend against future cyber threats targeting this code.

The Office of Management and Budget would issue guidance for how federal agencies secure open-source software.

The intrigue: Peters and Portman have been behind some of the most influential pieces of cybersecurity legislation in the last few years, so this bill could stand a good chance of making it through Congress.

Earlier this year, President Biden signed into law a bill from the duo requiring all critical infrastructure operators to report cyber incidents to the federal government within 72 hours.

The lawmakers plan to hold a committee vote on the bill next week, according to the Post.

Yes, but: Congress faces a truncated legislative schedule as the midterm elections approach, leaving little time for the lawmakers to get their bill passed before a new session begins.

