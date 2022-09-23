Hurricane Fiona's powerful winds and heavy rains were pummeling Bermuda morning as the Category 4 storm brushed close to the Atlantic island en route to northeastern Canada on Friday morning.

Threat level: Some 8,000 customers were without power in Bermuda as Fiona swept near the British territory, the island's Royal Gazette reports. The Canadian Hurricane Centre (CHC) tweeted at 3am Friday that warnings were "in effect for what looks to be a historic storm for eastern Canada."

Hurricane watches and warnings were in effect over much of coastal Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Prince Edward Island, with the CHC warning of a "severe event for Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec."

Meanwhile, hurricane conditions were expected to continue in Bermuda for several hours.

The big picture: Fiona has been linked to at least five deaths, including two in Puerto Rico after the storm caused widespread destruction as it flooded the U.S. territory, knocking out power to the entire island on Sunday. Just under 1 million customers were still without power on Friday morning.