Galaxy Digital's co-head of trading, Robert Bogucki, is leaving for BH Digital, the crypto unit of Brevan Howard, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: The crypto industry has seen a bit of an executive shuffle amid the crypto winter. Recall Genesis CEO Michael Moro announced his exit last month and Kraken's Jesse Powell stepped down as CEO this week.

"We wish Robert the best of luck," Michael Wursthorn, Galaxy spokesperson, said, confirming Bogucki's departure.

Brevan Howard declined to comment. Bogucki did not respond to requests for comment.

Details: Bogucki joined Galaxy in January 2021 and was recently global co-head of trading with Jason Urban.

He was previously co-head of global Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC) at Barclays and a portfolio manager at Graticule Asset Management Asia.

Context: Brevan Howard in January launched its first digital assets fund and boosted support for its crypto unit, which was started in September 2021 and is led by Natalie Faye Smth.

The big picture: The line between TradFi and crypto continues to blur and the competition for talent is ratcheting up.