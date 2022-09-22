Tesla recalls nearly 1.1 million vehicles over faulty automatic windows

Tesla is recalling more than 1 million cars in the U.S. over a faulty window automatic reversal system that may not properly detect obstruction.

Driving the news: "If a window is closing and detects an obstruction, the condition may increase the risk of a pinching injury to the occupant," according to recall documents released Thursday.

The faulty system does not comply with federal safety requirements, per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

1,096,762 Tesla vehicles may have the issue, per NHTSA.

The recall covers some Model 3s manufactured between 2017 and 2022, Model Ys made between 2020 and 2021 and certain Model S and Model X Tesla's from 2021 to 2022.

State of play: Owners of the vehicles included in the recall are expected to be notified beginning Nov. 15.

Tesla said it would perform an over-the-air software update to fix the system.

The company said it was not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths related to the condition, per the filing.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with information on Tesla's software update.