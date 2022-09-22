1 hour ago - Economy & Business
Tesla recalls nearly 1.1 million vehicles over faulty automatic windows
Tesla is recalling more than 1 million cars in the U.S. over a faulty window automatic reversal system that may not properly detect obstruction.
Driving the news: "If a window is closing and detects an obstruction, the condition may increase the risk of a pinching injury to the occupant," according to recall documents released Thursday.
- The faulty system does not comply with federal safety requirements, per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
- 1,096,762 Tesla vehicles may have the issue, per NHTSA.
- The recall covers some Model 3s manufactured between 2017 and 2022, Model Ys made between 2020 and 2021 and certain Model S and Model X Tesla's from 2021 to 2022.
State of play: Owners of the vehicles included in the recall are expected to be notified beginning Nov. 15.
- Tesla said it would perform an over-the-air software update to fix the system.
- The company said it was not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths related to the condition, per the filing.
Editor's note: This article has been updated with information on Tesla's software update.