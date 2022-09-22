Skip to main content
Tesla recalls nearly 1.1 million vehicles over faulty automatic windows

Erin Doherty
A general view of a Tesla car charging station on September 15, 2022 in Garden City.
Tesla car charging station on Sept. 15 in Garden City, New York. Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Tesla is recalling more than 1 million cars in the U.S. over a faulty window automatic reversal system that may not properly detect obstruction.

Driving the news: "If a window is closing and detects an obstruction, the condition may increase the risk of a pinching injury to the occupant," according to recall documents released Thursday.

  • The faulty system does not comply with federal safety requirements, per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
  • 1,096,762 Tesla vehicles may have the issue, per NHTSA.
  • The recall covers some Model 3s manufactured between 2017 and 2022, Model Ys made between 2020 and 2021 and certain Model S and Model X Tesla's from 2021 to 2022.

State of play: Owners of the vehicles included in the recall are expected to be notified beginning Nov. 15.

  • Tesla said it would perform an over-the-air software update to fix the system.
  • The company said it was not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths related to the condition, per the filing.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with information on Tesla's software update.

