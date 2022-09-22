Experts are torn after two deadly mass whale strandings in Tasmania this week made international headlines, but some have floated theories for why the incidents happened.

The big picture: The Tasmanian Department of Natural Resources and Environment said in a statement that it "will assess the scene and the situation to plan an appropriate response." It response has been guided by a manual that's undergone revision since Tasmania's largest-ever mass whale stranding in 2020.

"Whale strandings are a complete mystery," marine expert Vanessa Pirotta told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, "but what's really unusual here is that this is the second stranding for this week."

Details: Most of the 230 whales stranded on a beach in Tasmania this week have died, days after 14 dead sperm whales were found beached.

State of play: The ABC reports a few common theories for why these incidents happen: