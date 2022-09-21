1 hour ago - Energy & Environment
Hundreds of whales beached on Australian shore
Rescue efforts are underway after around 230 pilot whales were found washed up on Tasmania's west coast — half of which are presumably alive, the Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service said Wednesday.
The big picture: This is the second mass whale stranding in two days on the island located off Australia's southwest coast.
- The whales were found at Ocean Beach in Macquarie Harbour, which has a dangerous entrance known as Hell's Gate, AP reports.
What they're saying: "Marine conservation experts from the Department of Natural Resources and Environment are responding," the Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service said.
- "Early reports estimate that about half of the animals are alive. Marine wildlife experts will assess the scene and the situation to plan an appropriate response."
- 14 dead sperm whales were also found beached this week, per AP.
Flashback: Tasmania's largest mass whale stranding took place exactly two years ago, when about 470 long-finned pilot whales were stranded on sandbars in a harbor. About 111 whales were rescued, but the remaining died.