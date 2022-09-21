Rescue efforts are underway after around 230 pilot whales were found washed up on Tasmania's west coast — half of which are presumably alive, the Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service said Wednesday.

The big picture: This is the second mass whale stranding in two days on the island located off Australia's southwest coast.

The whales were found at Ocean Beach in Macquarie Harbour, which has a dangerous entrance known as Hell's Gate, AP reports.

What they're saying: "Marine conservation experts from the Department of Natural Resources and Environment are responding," the Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service said.

"Early reports estimate that about half of the animals are alive. Marine wildlife experts will assess the scene and the situation to plan an appropriate response."

14 dead sperm whales were also found beached this week, per AP.

Whales beached in Australia along Tasmania's west coast on Sept. 21. Photo: Huon Aquaculture/Getty Images

Flashback: Tasmania's largest mass whale stranding took place exactly two years ago, when about 470 long-finned pilot whales were stranded on sandbars in a harbor. About 111 whales were rescued, but the remaining died.