Biden approves major disaster declaration for Puerto Rico

President Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Puerto Rico and ordered federal aid to assist with recovery efforts in the areas affected by the deadly Hurricane Fiona, the White House announced Wednesday evening.

The big picture: The storm knocked out power to the entire island when it made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane Sunday, triggering flooding and mudslides as it caused extensive damage and days of heavy rains. Local officials told AP Wednesday Fiona cut off areas in "at least six municipalities" on the island.

The remains of a bridge over Rio Grande de Arecibo, Arecibo, on Thursday after Hurricane Fiona swept through and unleashed heavy rains and caused extensive flooding. Photo: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

President Biden declared a federal disaster for Puerto Rico after Fiona swept through, mobilizing delivery of aid to the U.S. territory, but Gov. Pedro Pierluisi requested the major disaster declaration on Tuesday.

What they're saying: Pierluisi tweeted his thanks to Biden and Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Deanne Criswell for the declaration, which he said would ensure towns had additional FEMA help to assist in storm damage recovery.