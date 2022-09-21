Skip to main content
Elton John to perform at White House

Sareen Habeshian
Elton John performs at Hyde Park on June 24, 2022, in London, England. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Elton John is set to perform at an event hosted by President Biden and first lady Jill Bill on Friday, the White House announced.

The big picture: Celebrities like John are returning to the White House after refusing to visit during the Trump administration, per AP.

Details: The performance, which will take place on the South Lawn, is part of an event called "A Night When Hope and History Rhyme."

  • The event is celebrating the "unifying and healing power of music," and to honor the "everyday history-makers in the audience" including teachers, nurses, frontline workers and LGBTQ+ advocates, per the White House.

Flashback: John previously performed at a White House state dinner during the Clinton administration but declined to perform at Trump's 2017 inauguration, NPR reports.

