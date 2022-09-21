Elton John to perform at White House

Elton John is set to perform at an event hosted by President Biden and first lady Jill Bill on Friday, the White House announced.

The big picture: Celebrities like John are returning to the White House after refusing to visit during the Trump administration, per AP.

Details: The performance, which will take place on the South Lawn, is part of an event called "A Night When Hope and History Rhyme."

The event is celebrating the "unifying and healing power of music," and to honor the "everyday history-makers in the audience" including teachers, nurses, frontline workers and LGBTQ+ advocates, per the White House.

Flashback: John previously performed at a White House state dinner during the Clinton administration but declined to perform at Trump's 2017 inauguration, NPR reports.