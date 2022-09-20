Row, row, row ... your Peloton.

Driving the news: Peloton on Tuesday revealed plans to sell a rowing machine along with the sort of online classes that it's known for.

Peloton Row carries a starting price of $3,195, which includes delivery and setup, while an all-access membership costs $44 a month.

Orders start immediately, with the machines set to be delivered beginning in December.

The big picture: Peloton has been scrambling to get back on its feet amid mounting losses and declining sales.

The company is overhauling its operations, supply chain, distribution and pricing strategies in an effort to both cut costs and grow its customer base, Axios' Hope King reported earlier this month.

Details: Peloton Row can be "individually calibrated" to help exercisers "adjust their form and strengthen their stroke as they row," Peloton said.

"Post-class analytics and insights measure performance and progress over time," while a 24-inch high definition swivel screen "pivots 45 degrees to bring the studio energy into the home."

The machine can be stowed vertically and anchored to the wall to save space.

Yes, but: Unlike the company's stationary bike and treadmill, financing options will not be offered for the rowing machine.

"While financing is not currently available, we will keep everyone informed of any changes," Peloton spokesperson Hayley Verbeke tells Axios in an email.

(Editor's note: This story has been updated with details about Peloton not offering financing options for Peloton Row.)