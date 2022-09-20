Chamath Palihapitiya is shuttering two tech SPACs

Venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya has decided to wind down a pair of tech-focused blank check acquisition companies after failing to find adequate merger targets.

Behind the scenes: Palihapitiya says the decision reflects how many privately held tech companies have yet to reset their valuations, despite the massive fall in public tech stock valuations. He adds that the risk/reward are more promising in biotech, and that he plans to keep two biotech-focused SPACs open.

It also comes as the overall SPAC market has struggled with shareholder redemptions, particularly from hedge funds, prior to merger closures.

The big picture: Palihapitiya, a venture capitalist and onetime Facebook executive, has become one of the SPAC market's most active sponsors. He's raised 10 of them, six focused on tech and four on biotech.