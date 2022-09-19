Taliban release American Mark Frerichs in prisoner swap

U.S. Navy veteran Mark Frerichs, who was kidnapped in Afghanistan two years ago, was released Monday by the Taliban in an exchange with Afghan drug kingpin Bashir Noorzai, a senior Biden administration official confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: Frerichs, who worked as a contractor for a decade before his kidnapping, is the last remaining American known to be held hostage in Afghanistan, Axios' Zachary Basu reports.

Driving the news: Frerichs was exchanged at the Kabul airport with Noorzai, a drug lord who was serving out a life sentence in the U.S., acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said at a news conference, Reuters reports.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is ready to solve problems by negotiation with all including the United States," Muttaqi said, per Reuters.

The big picture: The U.S. had been calling for the Taliban to release Frerichs "before it can expect any consideration of its aspirations for legitimacy," President Biden said earlier this year.

The Taliban had previously offered to release Frerichs in exchange for Noorzai, who was sentenced in 2009 to life in prison on drug and conspiracy charges.

The Biden administration "will continue to work intensively ... to bring home all Americans wrongfully detained or held hostage abroad and Mark’s successful release is evidence of our commitment," the senior administration official said.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.