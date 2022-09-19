Mexico issues tsunami warning after magnitude 7.6 quake strikes southwest

A Tsunami warning was issued on Monday for the coast of Michoacán, Mexico, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

Driving the news: The warning came after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Colima-Michoacan border region of Mexico according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The tsunami warning is local, not for Hawaii or Pacific-wide.

Of note: Monday's earthquake comes 32 years to the day that a powerful quake struck Mexico, killing thousands.

The quake occurred less than one hour after the city held its annual simulated earthquake drill to commemorate big quakes registered in 1985 and 2017, making it the third the country has experienced on September 19.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates