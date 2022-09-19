Aaron Judge is chasing Roger Maris — and a Triple Crown

Aaron Judge has spent most of the season chasing home run history. Now, thanks to a torrid September, he's eyeing a triple crown.

The latest: Judge blasted two more long balls on Sunday to give him 59, two shy of Roger Maris' American League record. He also added two more hits in the win over the Brewers, increasing his September batting average to a ridiculous .491 (27-for-55).

By the numbers: Here are Judge's AL ranks with 16 games remaining.

59 HR (1st): 22 more than second place (Yordan Álvarez, 37)

22 more than second place (Yordan Álvarez, 37) 127 RBI (1st): 15 more than second place (Jose Ramirez, 112)

15 more than second place (Jose Ramirez, 112) .316 BA (T-2nd): Tied with Xander Bogaerts and .001 behind Luis Arráez

The intrigue: Only 10 players in MLB history have won a triple crown, and the last one to do it — Miguel Cabrera in 2012 — was the first in over four decades. Put simply, leading your league in batting average, HR and RBI is one of the rarest feats in sports.

Yet this year, we could see a winner in both leagues. Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt is second in the NL in batting average (.322), tied for third in HR (35) and second in RBI (112).

Goldschmidt's chances are far slimmer than Judge's, but stranger things have happened.

The backdrop: Despite Judge's historic season, the AL MVP race isn't over. Why? Because Shohei Ohtani exists. The Angels' two-way star was up to his old tricks on Saturday, pitching seven scoreless innings, driving in one run and scoring another in a 2-1 win over the Mariners.