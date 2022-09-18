Skip to main content
Travel nursing pay drops 7% from last year

Tina Reed
Data: Vivian Health Note: Data not available for D.C.; Map: Madison Dong/Axios

The national average for travel nurse pay in August was $3,045 a week, down 7.4% from the same month a year ago, according to health care staffing company Vivian Health.

Why it matters: Workforce costs soared during the pandemic, largely driven by high demand and the use of travel employees to fill it.

  • Hospitals have cited staffing expenses in pleas to Congress for more relief.
  • The decrease in weekly pay is due to a shift away from travel roles and toward permanent nursing roles, as well as fewer federal dollars for large travel contracts, per Vivian.
