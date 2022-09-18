Former President Bill Clinton said on CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" that he believes the Democratic Party can retain both the House and the Senate in the upcoming midterm elections.

Driving the news: The former president added, however, that the GOP may try to scare swing voters toward the extreme as election day approaches.

What he's saying: "We could hold both these houses," Clinton said. "But we have to say the right things."

"And we have to note the Republicans always close well. Why? Because they find some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters about something," he continued.

Clinton went on to say that in 2021, they made critical race theory "sound worse than smallpox" even though it wasn’t being taught in any public schools in America. "But they didn’t care. They just scare people," he said.

The big picture: Clinton said both political parties have gone more ideological, and "somehow psychically intolerant," pulling more people toward the extremes.