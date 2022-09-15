Tennis star Roger Federer announces retirement

Tennis great Roger Federer, who won 20 grand slam titles and dominated the sport during his 24-year-long career, announced Thursday that he's retiring.

The big picture: Federer's departure comes less than a month after another major tennis star, Serena Williams, retired from the sport.

Driving the news: Federer said in a tweeted statement he will no longer compete at tour events organized by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), or Grand Slam events. His final competitive match will be at next week's Laver Cup in London.

He said his long career — more than 1,500 matches over 24 years — has worn down his body.

Federer, 41, is considered one of the "Big Three" of men's tennis with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

What he's saying: "This is a bittersweet decision because I will miss everything the tour has given me. But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate," he said.

"I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible."

"The last 24 years on tour have been an incredible adventure. While it sometimes feels like it went by in 24 hours, it has also been so deep and magical that it seems as if I've already lived a full lifetime."

