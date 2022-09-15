Eighty percent of the global workforce does not sit behind a computer.

Why it matters: Leaders in industries like agriculture, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, transportation, and construction cascade important information to employees through managers — and this game of telephone can be risky, inefficient and lead to turnover.

To curtail this, companies are meeting employees where they are by embracing digital forms of communication, like internal apps.

State of play: McDonald’s, Walmart, Delta and AstraZeneca use Meta’s Workplace platform to align corporate and frontline workers.

The platform — which operates like an internal Facebook — allows employees to connect with each other, post, and see company updates on their feed.

Communications can also be auto-translated into 91 languages, so corporate communicators can amplify workplace values, enhance transparency and offer real-time updates across the globe.

Meanwhile, the cascade method is still the main way Molson Coors communicates with employees — 60% of whom work in breweries.

According to chief communications and corporate affairs officer Adam Collins, it works for them because it leads to more interpersonal connection and feedback.

“We’re really thoughtful about top-down communications — who is communicating what to which groups, and where, when and how. Similarly, we’ve placed a great deal of effort on creating an environment with healthy bottom-up communication.”

But Molson Coors is exploring new channels, too. “Apps are among the most interesting because you can package critical information with purpose-driven messaging,” Collins says.

Yes, but: Companies that use apps like Workplace are responsible for monitoring employee activity across the platform. This can be a headache for communicators, legal and HR teams.

McDonald’s has faced criticism for keeping tabs on employee activism, which could become easier to monitor through these apps.

On the flip side, internal apps create more opportunity for workers to rally around shared concerns, as seen at Amazon.

What we’re watching: The surge of unionizing efforts could impact how deskless channels work and whether companies decide to use them.