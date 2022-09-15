Judge blocks Montana's anti-trans birth certificate law

A Montana state judge on Thursday blocked a 2021 state law that would have barred transgender people from changing the gender listed on their birth certificate unless they have undergone gender-affirming surgery.

Driving the news: The judge ordered the Montana Department of Health and Human Services to reinstate a 2017 rule that said that a person could modify their birth certificate by presenting an affidavit or a form indicating that a person had transitioned — no surgery required, per court documents.

State of play: The American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Montana had filed a lawsuit challenging the law, arguing that it violates the equal protection clause of the Montana Constitution.

