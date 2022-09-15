Skip to main content
Energy & Environment

Jackson's boil water advisory lifted after clean water restored

Shawna Chen
Photo of people handing water bottles to each other
Members of Progressive Morningstar Baptist Church transport cases of water in Jackson, Mississippi on Sep. 4, 2022 as residents continue to endure water setbacks. Photo: Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images

Jackson, Mississippi on Thursday lifted its boil water advisory after Gov. Tate Reeves (R) announced that clean water had been restored to the city.

Why it matters: The city has had a boil water advisory in place since July, when tests showed water quality was "cloudy." Flooding in the Pearl River exacerbated the crisis and damaged the city's water system, upending life for the city of nearly 150,000 people.

What they're saying: "On Tuesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health officially began testing water quality. We can now announce we have restored clean water to the city of Jackson," Reeves said at a press conference.

  • "The boil water advisory can be lifted for all those who rely on Jackson’s water system."

The big picture: Reeves and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba have each accused the other's office of failing to address longstanding issues in the city's water treatment prior to the crisis.

