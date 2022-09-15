Exclusive: Second gentleman Doug Emhoff to get updated COVID shot on Friday
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff will receive his updated Omicron-specific COVID vaccine on Friday, according to a White House official.
Driving the news: Emhoff will be the first of the four White House principals — the president, vice president, first lady and second gentleman — to receive the updated shot.
State of play: Emhoff will receive the shot at a Washington, D.C., Health COVID Center on Friday morning. He will be joined by White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha, who will also be getting vaccinated.
- Emhoff has traveled to several states and visited over 20 vaccination clinics across the U.S. to amplify the administration's call for the American people to get vaccinated.
- The second gentleman will continue to meet with vulnerable populations in an effort to increase vaccination rates, per a White House official.
The big picture: Back in July, the Biden administration announced plans to begin offering the new Omicron-specific vaccine starting in September, which are now the only version available to the public.
Go deeper: What to know about new COVID boosters