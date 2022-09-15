Second gentleman Doug Emhoff will receive his updated Omicron-specific COVID vaccine on Friday, according to a White House official.

Driving the news: Emhoff will be the first of the four White House principals — the president, vice president, first lady and second gentleman — to receive the updated shot.

State of play: Emhoff will receive the shot at a Washington, D.C., Health COVID Center on Friday morning. He will be joined by White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha, who will also be getting vaccinated.

Emhoff has traveled to several states and visited over 20 vaccination clinics across the U.S. to amplify the administration's call for the American people to get vaccinated.

The second gentleman will continue to meet with vulnerable populations in an effort to increase vaccination rates, per a White House official.

The big picture: Back in July, the Biden administration announced plans to begin offering the new Omicron-specific vaccine starting in September, which are now the only version available to the public.

Go deeper: What to know about new COVID boosters