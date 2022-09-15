As chief communications and corporate affairs officer at Molson Coors, Adam Collins' job "is to help each audience believe in where our business is headed, and then act on that belief."

Before Molson Coors, he managed communications for former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, the Chicago Police Department, Wisconsin Governor Jim Doyle and Lieutenant Governor Barbara Lawton.

🪜 How it’s structured: Collins reports to the CEO and oversees corporate affairs, brand PR, and internal and sales communications.

🌡 Hardest day: In February of 2020, one of the deadliest shootings in Wisconsin's history took place at Molson Coors' brewery, and six employees were killed.

Following the tragedy, Collins and his team worked with local police and union leaders to share the facts and beat down speculation.

Employee support was the main priority moving forward. "Our employees had to return to the place where they were sheltering under desks just days before. Some of them saw things that people shouldn't have to see ... we had to recreate an environment where people felt safe and good about coming into work."

📈 Trend spot: "The application of data to better understand our audiences — what they need to hear from us and how they want to receive communications."

📱Most used App: Twitter.

🌅 Morning ritual: Collins gets up at 4:30 a.m. — a habit he picked up working in the Mayor's office — and enjoys two hours of peace and quiet to consume news and coffee before his kids start their day.

🗞 News diet: Beer trades, followed by Investor's Business Daily, Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, Axios and The New York Times.

🧠 Advice: "Be willing to bet on yourself and take smart risks."

