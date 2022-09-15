Fifty percent of employees are actively looking for new jobs, according to Bully Pulpit Interactive (BPI) research.

Why it matters: Most leave because they don’t feel connected to the company’s mission, values or strategy — but smart communicators can turn disconnected employees into super fans.

State of play: Only 30% of people are excited to tell others where they work. If business leaders can revive employer pride, they can solve attrition, explains Bully Pulpit president Andrew Bleeker.

How you tap into that pride varies depending on the company's goals, says Bleeker. “The driver of employee pride at Goldman Sachs isn’t going to be the same at Patagonia — one is trying to save the climate, while the other is trying to be the absolute best in their field.”

BPI found that nearly half of workers would forgo a higher salary to work for a brand they are proud of — and they are more likely to stay in their role or recommend the company to others.

Plus, an organization's performance improves when employees understand the brand, per a recent Gallup study.

By the numbers: 71% of employees say the amount of communication they receive is about right, but roughly half say it lacks substance — which is a sure fire way to lose them.

As the founders of Axios examine in their book, we spend an average of 26 seconds reading a piece of content, and our brain decides in 17 milliseconds if we like what we are seeing.

"You can’t rally people around a strategy or an idea if they don’t understand what you’re saying — or zone out."

Zoom in: Employees are the best, most authentic spokespeople for the brand, and they must be viewed as a prized audience.

To effectively reach them, you have to put in the same amount of effort you would give an external campaign — one that is tightly messaged and micro-targeted.

You are more likely to gin up employee pride by showing appreciation for workers in public facing ways — like Lyft's driver-focused messaging and hospitals' "Thank you heroes" campaigns, says Bleeker.

The bottom line: Companies that target employees across all channels will draw more eyeballs, increase employer brand and combat attrition by connecting the work to the mission.